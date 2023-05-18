Expert Connections
Rain & storms until Friday evening, a drier weekend ahead | 5/18PM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this evening where some severe...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this evening where some severe storms are possible
By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this evening where some severe storms are possible. Hazards appear to be wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter to golf ball sized hail. Outside of showers/storms skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures to start Friday morning will drop into the mid 60s with light southeast to east winds. All rain activity will continue overnight, becoming more widespread-- especially for southwest Oklahoma counties.

Friday is going to range in temperatures all thanks to a cold front. Highs for most will be in the low 80s but will range from the low 70s along I-40 to the upper 80s south. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Severe storms will be possible again tomorrow afternoon along and ahead of the cold front. The coverage for severe storms is wicked low and the highest coverage will be confined to southeastern counties. Hazards tomorrow include 60 to 70mph wind gusts and quarter to golf ball sized hail.

All activity will end by midnight on Saturday. The weekend is trending to be cooler and drier. Highs on Saturday will only warm into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Sunday will see more sunshine compared to Saturday but clouds will stick around some. Highs will warm in the upper 70s. Light east to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

It appears next week (and most of bonus too) holds the chance for daily showers/thunderstorms thanks to several disturbances moving through. Highs next week will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great Friday! -LW

