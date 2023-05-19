Expert Connections
7News welcomes Alex Searl as full-time meteorologist

The newsroom feasted on graduation cupcakes and congratulated Alex Searl on accepting a full-time position as weekend meteorologist Friday.(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News is excited to announce Alex Searl will be joining the weather team full-time as the weekend meteorologist.

Alex started at the station in January through KSWO’s fellowship program with the University of Oklahoma. He recently graduated from OU with a degree in meteorology, and has decided to stay on at the station.

“The team is a big draw, and so is the challenge and craziness that Oklahoma weather brings,” said Alex. “I’m excited to be done with school and moving on to my weather career.”

Alex will join Chief Meteorologist Lexie Walker, Josh Reiter and KSWO’s storm chasers in the weather center.

“We’re delighted to officially welcome Alex into the 7News family,” said News Director Sharicka Brackens. “He really does have a passion for weather, and we love that he has local ties to our community.”

Alex’s wife Jordan has family in the area, and the pair recently moved to Lawton with their black lab Jubilee. As a sports fan and avid golfer, Alex says he’s excited to explore the courses throughout Texoma.

You can see Alex on 7News every weekend, or follow him on Facebook.

