Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A celebration of life and candle light vigil will be held for Margie Pickens Saturday.

It’ll begin at 7 p.m. at Duncan’s Fuqua Park, with the candlelight vigil beginning at 8:30.

Pickens went missing in June of 2022, sparking a state-wide search which included multiple agencies from the local to state level searching for her.

Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.

Her disappearance sparked the creation of Integrity Search and Rescue in Duncan.

The band from Chisholm Trail’s Cowboy Church will be playing all of Pickens’ favorite songs and Integrity Search and Rescue will be providing water.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.