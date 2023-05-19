FBI presence at Lawton home raises questions on investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heavy FBI presence was seen at a home in Lawton Friday morning.

7News reporters saw FBI agents searching a home on 6th and Belmont at around 11 a.m.

The FBI is collaborating with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation to investigate a body found in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Wednesday. The agency has not officially confirmed if this search is related to that investigation.

A neighbor told 7News the woman living at the home matched a description released by the FBI, which described a woman in her mid to late 60s with dark/gray hair. A press release from the FBI said she was possibly Native American and approximately 4′11″ and 90 pounds. She may have been diabetic, and was missing right index finger and half of her right middle finger.

