Furry Friend Friday: Labrador mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Taylor O’Rosky, the Lawton Animal Welfare Field Supervisor, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

O’Rosky introduced the 7News team to a four-month-old Labrador mix found as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, May 20.

Also happening on Saturday, May 20, is their Black Dog sale, where adoption fees for all black dogs will be only $20!

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

