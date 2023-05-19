Showers and storms this morning and afternoon, cold front later today brings dry weekend | 5/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are seeing widely-scattered and numerous showers & storms moving eastbound across all of Texoma this morning. It’s not continuous rain outside on radar so there will be brief periods of on/off coverage. Pack that rain gear when heading out the door as we could see another round of rain later today. A lull in the precipitation will occur around midday. Some partly cloudy conditions around that time will help the sun warm us up into the low/mid 80s, with some in North Texas even in the upper 80s.

Ahead of the cold front, showers and storms will fire up later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storms will move to the south and east with the front, meaning that a lot of us will miss out on this round of showers and storms later today, as the coverage will mainly affect areas in North Texas and far eastern counties in Southwest Oklahoma. Any strong storms this afternoon won’t become an issue until they move east of I-35 and down toward the DFW Metroplex. That being said, both this morning and afternoon, there is the potential for strong-to-severe weather in Texoma. Main concerns would be large hail up to golf balls, damaging winds, and localized flooding.

By the nighttime hours, the last of the rain will be pushed out of Texoma due to the cold front. The cold front will also bring strong winds in the late afternoon and this evening, with winds out of the north at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph lasting through tonight. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky conditions waking up early tomorrow morning with lows in the mid 50s.

Saturday will feature dry conditions with a mix of sun & clouds, so if you need to get anything done that you weren’t able to do this week or last weekend due to the rain, tomorrow is going to be perfect weather for it. Saturday’s high temperatures in the wake of the cold front tonight will only top out in the low/mid 70s with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will also stay rain-free under partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid/upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Starting on Monday, we will see daily chances for isolated-to-scattered showers and storms for most of next week. It is May after all and we do need the rain, so just plan to have that umbrella handy each day after the weekend. Temperatures will not increase by much during that time, staying in the upper 70s and low 80s under generally cloudy skies.

