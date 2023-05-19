Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sterling Volunteer Fire Department to host fundraiser this weekend

The Sterling Fire Department engines lined up along the side of the road.
The Sterling Fire Department engines lined up along the side of the road.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Because the Sterling Fire Department is strictly run by volunteers, they host an annual barbeque dinner to help raise funds.

However this year they added a 5K run into the mix. Registration costs $15 and begins at six Saturday morning. The run itself starts at seven.

Volunteer firefighter Wanda Kittelson came up with the idea as another way to grow the connection between the department and the community.

“We don’t want them just to see our faces when its a time of need or bad times in their lives. They can come out and see us in good times and have fun, and that’s how we get to know our community even better,” said Kittelson.

On Sunday, there will be a raffle along with the dinner. Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Smith said it’s their way of returning the favor back to the community.

“Our community is great. They support us a hundred percent. Without them we wouldn’t be here, we couldn’t survive. So we just want to give back to them, for what they give to us,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
Temporary road blocks were quickly exchanged for more permanent structures as law enforcement...
Dead body found at Wildlife Refuge; authorities investigating
As for who the investigation involves or what is the reason for the investigation, that has yet...
Harmon Co. officials now say interim-Sheriff no longer in his position amidst OSBI investigation into law enforcement
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Labrador mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador mix
The newsroom feasted on graduation cupcakes and congratulated Alex Searl on accepting a...
7News welcomes Alex Searl as full-time meteorologist
There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms this evening, but most of us will stay dry...
There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms this evening, but most of us will stay dry ahead of tonight’s cold front | 5/19 PM
Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.
Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday