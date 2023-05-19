Sterling Volunteer Fire Department to host fundraiser this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Because the Sterling Fire Department is strictly run by volunteers, they host an annual barbeque dinner to help raise funds.

However this year they added a 5K run into the mix. Registration costs $15 and begins at six Saturday morning. The run itself starts at seven.

Volunteer firefighter Wanda Kittelson came up with the idea as another way to grow the connection between the department and the community.

“We don’t want them just to see our faces when its a time of need or bad times in their lives. They can come out and see us in good times and have fun, and that’s how we get to know our community even better,” said Kittelson.

On Sunday, there will be a raffle along with the dinner. Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Smith said it’s their way of returning the favor back to the community.

“Our community is great. They support us a hundred percent. Without them we wouldn’t be here, we couldn’t survive. So we just want to give back to them, for what they give to us,” said Smith.

