There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms this evening, but most of us will stay dry ahead of tonight’s cold front | 5/19 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures have already broken 80 degrees across Lawton and neighboring cities, but a cold front will be pushing in from the north later this evening and overnight, dropping our temperatures heading into the morning on Saturday. Ahead of the front, we will be enjoying partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s and a northerly wind between 15 to 25mph.

Storms that do develop this afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front will have the potential to push strong to severe limits, with golf ball-sized hail and damaging winds up to 60mph being the primary concerns, in addition to localized flooding in saturated areas from showers and storms earlier in the week.

Overnight, temperatures will be dipping into the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies and northerly winds between 15 to 25mph.

For Saturday morning, winds will blow from the north between 10 to 15mph under a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s. Rain and storm chances will hold off again for the latter part of the weekend, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s for Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.

Looking ahead to next week, isolated showers and thunderstorms return in the forecast, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

