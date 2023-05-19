Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms this evening, but most of us will stay dry ahead of tonight’s cold front | 5/19 PM

By Hunter Brittingham
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures have already broken 80 degrees across Lawton and neighboring cities, but a cold front will be pushing in from the north later this evening and overnight, dropping our temperatures heading into the morning on Saturday. Ahead of the front, we will be enjoying partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s and a northerly wind between 15 to 25mph.

Storms that do develop this afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front will have the potential to push strong to severe limits, with golf ball-sized hail and damaging winds up to 60mph being the primary concerns, in addition to localized flooding in saturated areas from showers and storms earlier in the week.

Overnight, temperatures will be dipping into the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies and northerly winds between 15 to 25mph.

For Saturday morning, winds will blow from the north between 10 to 15mph under a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s. Rain and storm chances will hold off again for the latter part of the weekend, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s for Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.

Looking ahead to next week, isolated showers and thunderstorms return in the forecast, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
Temporary road blocks were quickly exchanged for more permanent structures as law enforcement...
Dead body found at Wildlife Refuge; authorities investigating
As for who the investigation involves or what is the reason for the investigation, that has yet...
Harmon Co. officials now say interim-Sheriff no longer in his position amidst OSBI investigation into law enforcement
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before

Latest News

Showers and storms this morning and afternoon, cold front later today brings dry weekend | 5/19...
Showers and storms this morning and afternoon, cold front later today brings dry weekend | 5/19 AM
Rain & storms until Friday evening, a drier weekend ahead
Rain & storms until Friday evening, a drier weekend ahead | 5/18PM
Rain & storms until Friday evening, a drier weekend ahead
Rain & storms until Friday evening, a drier weekend ahead | 5/18PM
Showers and storms this morning and afternoon, cold front later today brings dry weekend | 5/19...
Showers and storms this morning and afternoon, cold front later today brings dry weekend | 5/19 AM