Cloudy conditions will be on the increase for the latter half of the weekend, before showers and storms return to Texoma next week | 5/20 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen a mix of sun and clouds during the first half of the weekend, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s across much of southwestern Oklahoma and northern Texas. These dry conditions have also been accompanied by winds shifting from north to east between 5 to 15mph. For tonight, partly cloudy conditions will remain across Texoma, with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

For Sunday, clouds will be on the increase for many cities across Texoma. A 10% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but most of us will remain dry. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s with northeasterly winds between 5 to 10mph. Overnight lows into Monday morning will dip into the low to mid-50s.

Rain and storm chances increase heading into the next work week, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday and daytime highs in the lower 80s accompanied by southeasterly winds between 5 to 10mph.

Precipitation chances will increase to 30% for the day on Tuesday, especially for far western Texoma, before becoming more scattered to widespread on Wednesday across much of our viewing area. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the week, as isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms persist for some, but not all areas. Rain chances will decrease by the end of next week, when afternoon highs return to the mid-80s.

Enjoy the remainder of your weekend!

