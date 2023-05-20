Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cloudy conditions will be on the increase for the latter half of the weekend, before showers and storms return to Texoma next week | 5/20 PM

We have seen a mix of sun and clouds during the first half of the weekend, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s across much of Texoma.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen a mix of sun and clouds during the first half of the weekend, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s across much of southwestern Oklahoma and northern Texas. These dry conditions have also been accompanied by winds shifting from north to east between 5 to 15mph. For tonight, partly cloudy conditions will remain across Texoma, with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

For Sunday, clouds will be on the increase for many cities across Texoma. A 10% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but most of us will remain dry. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s with northeasterly winds between 5 to 10mph. Overnight lows into Monday morning will dip into the low to mid-50s.

Rain and storm chances increase heading into the next work week, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday and daytime highs in the lower 80s accompanied by southeasterly winds between 5 to 10mph.

Precipitation chances will increase to 30% for the day on Tuesday, especially for far western Texoma, before becoming more scattered to widespread on Wednesday across much of our viewing area. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the week, as isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms persist for some, but not all areas. Rain chances will decrease by the end of next week, when afternoon highs return to the mid-80s.

Enjoy the remainder of your weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.
Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday
The newsroom feasted on graduation cupcakes and congratulated Alex Searl on accepting a...
7News welcomes Alex Searl as full-time meteorologist
As for who the investigation involves or what is the reason for the investigation, that has yet...
Harmon Co. officials now say interim-Sheriff no longer in his position amidst OSBI investigation into law enforcement

Latest News

Dry weekend with below average temperatures, and rain returns to Texoma on Monday.
A great weekend is ahead, but rain returns next week | 5/20 AM
There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms this evening, but most of us will stay dry...
There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms this evening, but most of us will stay dry ahead of tonight’s cold front | 5/19 PM
There’s a chance for isolated showers and storms this evening, but most of us will stay dry...
KSWO 4 PM - clipped version
Showers and storms this morning and afternoon, cold front later today brings dry weekend | 5/19...
Showers and storms this morning and afternoon, cold front later today brings dry weekend | 5/19 AM