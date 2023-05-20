A great weekend is ahead, but rain returns next week | 5/20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This weekend is looking to be a great late May weekend to get out and enjoy some great weather. Starting with today, morning temperatures will begin in the mid 50s. Temperatures will reach the low 70s by lunch time and will peak in the mid 70s in the evening. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with sunshine on and off. Tomorrow will feel similar to today with morning temperatures in the low 50s, and afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s. There will be a chance for some isolated rain out west tomorrow evening, but most of Texoma will remain dry.

Monday will be the return of rain chances for all of Texoma. Temperatures beginning next week will be in the low 80s. Showers on Monday will be isolated, but they have the potential to strike anywhere in the area. Tuesday’s temperatures will remain the same as Monday by reaching the low 80s. Rain will become more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday with a chance for some scattered storms to develop. The extent of how bad these storms could be is still fuzzy because we are still five days out, but it appears the primary concerns would be large hail and damaging winds.

After Wednesday, there will be more chances for rain on Thursday and Friday. These days the showers would be more isolated with most in Texoma remaining dry. Temperatures will also increase at the end of the week getting back into the mid 80s.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

