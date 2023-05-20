Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a woman is facing charges after drowning her daughter and trying to kill another child.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jamie Bradley-Brun has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies were called to a home early Friday morning for a woman, later identified as Jamie Bradley-Brun, attempting to drown her child.

When deputies arrived, they detained Jamie Bradley-Brun and found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun dead.

Authorities said they believe the 6-year-old was likely drowned by her mother.

According to investigators, Jamie Bradley-Brun then also tried to drown an 8-year-old but the child’s cries for help woke up others in the home. They were able to intervene and call 911.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the 6-year-old’s cause of death.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.
Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday
The newsroom feasted on graduation cupcakes and congratulated Alex Searl on accepting a...
7News welcomes Alex Searl as full-time meteorologist
As for who the investigation involves or what is the reason for the investigation, that has yet...
Harmon Co. officials now say interim-Sheriff no longer in his position amidst OSBI investigation into law enforcement

Latest News

FILE - From left, U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, D-Ark., listens as former President Bill Clinton,...
Former Arkansas U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, who served 7 terms, dies at 80
U.S. President Joe Biden, from left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime...
Biden aims to reassure world on US debt standoff as he consults with Indo-Pacific leaders
Biden, G7 leaders talk Russia and more
An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
Race horse’s death hours before Preakness extends sport’s woes seen at Churchill Downs