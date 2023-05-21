Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/21 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! The weather this week is unfortunately looking to have multiple rounds of storms. Starting with Monday, morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Temperatures will warm up to the low 80s in the afternoon. Scattered storms will move into western Texoma in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Some of these storms are expected to be severe. 70 mph winds and damaging hail will be the primary concerns, but a spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The severe weather will be at its strongest in far western Texoma and will slowly weaken as it moves eastward. Storms will move out of the area at some point in the early morning hours.

Tuesday will be another day with the severe weather risk, which this day will include a larger portion of Texoma. Similar to Monday, the primary hazards will be damaging winds and hail, but once again a tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will only reach the high 70s on Tuesday as cloud coverage will block sunshine from reaching the surface.

Showers/storms will carry over into Wednesday morning leading to wet conditions out the door. Rain will lighten up throughout the day and dry out in the evening. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 70s.

More chances for rain/storms will be possible later in the week, but details are still fuzzy this far out. Rain does appear likely for some of Texoma going into the weekend, but if it will be severe is still to be determined. We will keep you updated on what days you need to watch for as we move throughout the week.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.