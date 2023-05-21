Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City,...
FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two more injured early Sunday morning, KCTV reports.

The shooting happened at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple officers from the Kansas City Police Department responded to the scene.

Police say that they found five victims, all believed to be adults. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were transported to the hospital.

One of the deceased victims was found outside of the lounge and the other was found inside, according to authorities.

One of the victims taken to the hospital was pronounced dead soon after arriving there. Police say one victim at the hospital remains in critical condition and the other victim is considered stable.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.
Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday
We have seen a mix of sun and clouds during the first half of the weekend, with afternoon highs...
Cloudy conditions will be on the increase for the latter half of the weekend, before showers and storms return to Texoma next week | 5/20 PM
The newsroom feasted on graduation cupcakes and congratulated Alex Searl on accepting a...
7News welcomes Alex Searl as full-time meteorologist

Latest News

This photo provided by Axiom Space in 2023 shows astronauts, from left, Ali al-Qarni, Rayyanah...
SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit
Severe weather expected multiple days this week
Severe weather risk returns to Texoma on Monday night | 5/21 PM