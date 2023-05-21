Expert Connections
Severe weather risk returns to Texoma on Monday night | 5/21 PM

Severe weather expected multiple days this week
By Alex Searl
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to feel similar to the day we had yesterday. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the low 50s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Cloud cover is expected to stay around all day, but some sunshine may make its way through sporadically throughout the day. In the evening hours a small chance for a stray shower or two is possible in far western Texoma. These showers will dissipate quickly as they move east, so most of Texoma will remain dry tonight.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs will peak in the low 80s. Severe weather returns to the area tomorrow evening with a system expected to move through the area. The primary concerns with this system will be quarter size hail and 60 mph winds, but a spin-up tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The biggest threat with this system will stay west of Texoma in the Texas panhandle, but the remnants of the system will still move through our area.

Tuesday will be another day with a severe weather risk. All hazards appear possible with this system, but hail and winds will be the bigger concern. Storms will start in the evening hours, and they are expected to linger into Wednesday morning.

More chances for storms appear possible after Wednesday going into the weekend, but specifics are hazier once you move that far out. We will keep you updated on what to expect to end the week as we move closer to next weekend.

Have a great Sunday! - Alex Searl

