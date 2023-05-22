Cache coach steps down from position
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A State Championship.
Cache Athletic Director Lisa O’Kelley confirmed to 7News the high school is searching for a replacement after coach Christopher Huff stepped down to spend more time with family.
He had been with the district for nearly a decade.
