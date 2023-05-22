Expert Connections
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering free admission for military families throughout the summer

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some days, it’s just too hot to spend time outside, so why not spend it at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center?

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is letting active and retired military personnel and their families go to the museum for free this summer, thanks to their Blue Star Museum status.

This is their 8th annual year being part of the Blue Star program, which allows military personnel and their families to attend museums nationwide for free.

The program began on Saturday, May 20, and runs until September 4.

Edie Stewart, the Educational Instructor for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, says her favorite part of the program is meeting military families from all over.

“It’s fun to meet military families,” said Stewart. “So many people come from other parts of the US. Most of our visitors would be from Fort Sill, so it’s really nice to meet people from other parts of the country and introduce them to life here in the Duncan area.”

The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is full of Western history, art, and culture, featuring an art gallery, a kid’s area, and two different theaters.

They have a full-experience theater, which allows the audience to see, hear, smell, and feel the film their watching. They also have an Animatronic Campfire Theater that features a young cowboy having a conversation with Jesse Chisholm, the man the Heritage Center is named after.

To enjoy these activities for free of charge, you’ll need to bring a valid ID to prove your connection to either an active or retired military individual. But, before you go, know it only gets five people in for free.

That’s not all the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center has in store over the summer. Beginning June 5, they’re bringing back their Free Family Art Mondays.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday during June, the center will have different art projects for families. All you have to do is show up and enjoy.

For more information, you can visit the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center website here.

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering free admission for military families throughout the summer
