Pet of The Week

City of Lawton celebrates ‘Armed Forces Day’ with annual parade

There were plenty of sights to see, with various groups participating and showing their pride.
By Destany Fuller
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members from all over Southwest Oklahoma gathered in the streets of Lawton Saturday morning for the annual Armed Forces Day parade.

Your 7news team was also present both on the ground and in the parade.

Event organizers said the event is a great chance to pull the community together. They also shared how proud they are of a community that shows their support for the armed forces.

