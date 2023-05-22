Duncan community celebrates life of Margie Pickens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The life of Margie Pickens was honored in Duncan Saturday night.

Fuqua Park came to life as Pickens’ loved ones and community came together to celebrate her.

The Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church band was also there to play some of her favorite songs.

The event was put on by Integrity Search and Rescue, who tirelessly searched for Pickens while she was missing. The organizations founder said she’s proud to be able to help her family in this way.

”Even though none of us knew her, after speaking with the family,” Tracy Gann said. “Over the last ten months I feel like she was a really good friend of mine even though I actually never met her, so to honor her in this way, and her family in this way of remembrance of life is just.. we’re really happy and proud that we’re able to do this.”

Pickens’ remains were found in Duncan back in April, after going missing back in June of 2022.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.