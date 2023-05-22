Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jackson Co. woman charged with kidnapping

Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to...
Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to find a woman who said Rosiles held her against her will for several days.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Leticia Rosiles faces two charges for kidnapping and felony aggravated assault and battery.

Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to find a woman who said Rosiles held her against her will for several days.

Those same court documents say the incident began after Rosiles agreed to have the victim take her to a mental health doctor, but when the victim went to pick her up, Rosiles allegedly punched her multiple times, and wouldn’t let her leave the house for at least two days.

However, in a shocking twist, court documents say police responded to the home due to an assault on the first day, but left after issuing the victim a trespass warning due to a language barrier.

Rosiles said the victim hit herself, and caused her own injuries.

Rosiles’ bond has been set at $150,000. She’s expected to go before a judge on May 25.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.
Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday
The Garden Café sign above the market
A café whose mission is just as good as their menu
Residences and businesses in the area will experience low to no water pressure.
Part of Duncan will have little or no water May 22 due to ongoing maintenance project

Latest News

There were plenty of sights to see, with various groups participating and showing their pride.
City of Lawton celebrates ‘Armed Forces Day’ with annual parade
On Saturday we livestreamed the Armed Forces Day parade but did you know we also had a table?...
2 winners drawn for KSWO $300 prize packages
There were plenty of sights to see, with various groups participating and showing their pride.
2023 Armed Forces day parade
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position