Jackson Co. woman charged with kidnapping

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Leticia Rosiles faces two charges for kidnapping and felony aggravated assault and battery.

Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to find a woman who said Rosiles held her against her will for several days.

Those same court documents say the incident began after Rosiles agreed to have the victim take her to a mental health doctor, but when the victim went to pick her up, Rosiles allegedly punched her multiple times, and wouldn’t let her leave the house for at least two days.

However, in a shocking twist, court documents say police responded to the home due to an assault on the first day, but left after issuing the victim a trespass warning due to a language barrier.

Rosiles said the victim hit herself, and caused her own injuries.

Rosiles’ bond has been set at $150,000. She’s expected to go before a judge on May 25.

