KCA honors veterans in fourth annual pow wow

One of the events organizers says the event is meant to honor all, whether they're native or not.
By Destany Fuller
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans had the chance to be honored by the Kiowa, Comanche, Apache Veterans Saturday evening.

The fourth annual Pow Wow took place on the Comanche County Fairgrounds where, for the first time, some families were able to pay tribute to their loved ones, both living and passed on.

KCA Commander Kris Killsfirst said this a great way to give families a special moment, no matter the branch or conflict.

”We’ll have some memorial songs for those that have already made their journey home, but today is about a celebration. That’s exactly what it is,” Killsfirst said. “We’re gonna bring them up and their families and so for many of them, the first time that they’re gonna hear their grandpa, their daddy, and everything else. They’re gonna hear their name called, so it’s a proud moment for those families.”

Everyone was welcome to the event whether they’re native or not.

Killsfirst said the event was meant to pay tribute to all.

