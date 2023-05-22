Showers & storms in the forecast most days this week, starting with today and tonight | 5/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Those who’ve lived in the Southern Plains for long enough know that May is the most active month when it comes to stormy and severe weather, and this week will be a close representation of classic May weather, with the only thing missing this week to fully sell it would be well-above average temps. But alas, we get thrown a bone in that aspect as the high temperature trend won’t fluctuate much this week and will stay generally below-average.

To start off this morning, there are a couple light showers and even a storm or two moving across our western counties. They will stay isolated as they move eastward until they dissipate by the mid/late morning hours. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds today, with more sunshine becoming evident this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will fire-up along a dryline in the Texas Panhandle this afternoon, moving eastward to reach our western border by the early evening. Ingredients will be in place this evening and tonight to support the intensification of a few thunderstorms to become strong-to-severe. The overall storm threat will be marginal-to-slight, featuring large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, and a low tornado risk can’t be ruled out. These storms will still be present & scattered in coverage across Texoma by midnight, making their way east out of our viewing area by the early morning hours tomorrow.

A few pop-up showers (and possibly a storm or two) are possible around sunrise to kick off the day tomorrow. Tuesday will be very similar to today with the isolated rain in the morning, drier conditions with slightly less cloud coverage in the afternoon, and scattered showers & storms in the late afternoon & evening firing up out west. Highs tomorrow will only top out yet again the in upper 70s and low 80s with southeast winds at 5-15 mph. Tomorrow night will feature similar severe threats to tonight as the storms push east across Texoma: quarter-sized large hail, damaging winds up to 60-80 mph, and a low tornado risk.

Rain from Tuesday night will still hang around on Wednesday morning as more rounds of showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. By this point, details on the severe risk potential become a little more murky though some strong storms are definitely in the mix heading through the middle of the week. Highs will once again top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast through the end of the weekend with temperatures only getting back to the mid 80s by Friday and Saturday, warming into the upper 80s and low 90s for next Sunday. This upcoming weekend looks to still have rain in the forecast, but timing and coverage is still up in the air.

