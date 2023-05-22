Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Storms and below average temperatures expected all week | 5/22 PM

By Alex Searl
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Multiple rounds of storms are expected this week. Tonight will be our first round of storms. They have already started to fire-up in far western Texoma. These storms will move towards the southeast throughout the night, with them mostly staying on the south side of the Red River. Still an isolated storm or two could stay north of the Red River, so everyone has a chance to see some action. The primary hazards with these storms are up to golf ball sized hail and winds up to 80 mph. There is currently a severe thunderstorm watch in effect that will last until 10pm, but these storms could linger around into the early Tuesday morning hours.

Tomorrow the rain will be moving out of the area by sunrise leading to mostly dry conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s in the afternoon. Another round of severe weather will begin tomorrow in the early evening hours. The risk will be similar to today with large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. These storms will linger in the area into Wednesday morning.

Showers will move out of the area early Wednesday morning, and we will have a third day in a row with the same weather pattern. We will stay dry in the late morning and early afternoon hours, but another chance for rain/storms will come Wednesday night. This system at this moment looks to be less widespread at the previous days, but server storms will still be possible.

As we move into the end of the week, rain looks like it will stay in the forecast. This far out is still hazy on the details on what days will be a concern for severe weather, but we will keep you updated. Temperatures are expected to warm-up to the mid 80s on the weekend, which is about average for this time of year.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.
Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday
The Garden Café sign above the market
A café whose mission is just as good as their menu
Residences and businesses in the area will experience low to no water pressure.
Part of Duncan will have little or no water May 22 due to ongoing maintenance project

Latest News

Showers & storms in the forecast most days this week, starting with today and tonight | 5/22 AM
Showers & storms in the forecast most days this week, starting with today and tonight | 5/22 AM
Storms are expected to arrive in Texoma early Monday evening.
Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/21 PM
Showers & storms in the forecast most days this week, starting with today and tonight | 5/22 AM
Showers & storms in the forecast most days this week, starting with today | 5/22 AM
Severe weather expected multiple days this week
Severe weather risk returns to Texoma on Monday night | 5/21 PM