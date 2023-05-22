Veteran resource fair being held at Veterans Resource Center

Expert Connections
Attendees are expected to arrive ready for a job interview, dressed formally and with their...
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An employment event is coming to the Veterans Resource Center.

The Veteran’s Job Club is being held at the center, and will connect area veterans with local employers.

The event is held monthly, and normally at the Oklahoma Works building, but this year it will be at the center, to maximize the number of veterans who can take advantage of the opportunity,

“Whenever I have this event, it brings great joy to me, whenever I see all the veterans come in, and out team is excited to help veterans ‘cause we have a team of veterans at our center that helps veterans get on their feet, who go over significant barriers of improvement,” Malcolm Sublette said. “So we have veterans come in who are not registered in our system we have our team jump on those individuals to help them get registered in case they need any further guidance on their careers.”

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, and will run until noon.

Attendees are expected to arrive ready for a job interview, dressed formally and with their resumes.

