Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM

Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! In the wake of the wave of showers and storms that moved through last night, a small minority of us here in Texoma are waking up to light showers (with anyone else seeing only some brief sprinkles and drizzle). Hit/miss showers and small storms will pop-up sporadically throughout the day, but most are expected to stay dry until later this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the low/mid 80s yet again, with upper 70s possible for those near I-40. Winds will be out of the southeast & east at 5-15 mph.

Our next round of scattered showers and storms will fire off the dryline in the Texas Panhandle later today, moving into our western counties in the late afternoon and early evening. The storms will move generally southeastward, bringing a majority of the rain to North Texas with only the northern extent of the precipitation affecting areas near the Red River in Southwest Oklahoma. Timing of the rain looks to last until the early morning hours on Wednesday, when the main body of storms will move down south out of our viewing area. This evening will feature another possibility for strong-to-severe weather with similar risks to yesterday, with large hail and damaging winds being the main concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Like this morning, some will be waking up to isolated showers across Texoma to start out the day on Wednesday. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up throughout the day, however not everyone will see rainfall. Keeping true with the pattern this week, more rain is expected to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the east/southeast at 5-15 mph.

Daily rain chances are expected to stick around through the weekend, though not every day is expected to be a washout. Severe weather details get fuzzy and less-likely after Wednesday, but we can’t entirely rule them out as long as showers and storms will stay in the forecast. We will provide updates as more concrete data becomes available. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s until the start of next week, when we warm back up to average temperatures in the mid 80s. For those looking forward to Memorial Day next Monday, long-range forecasts are suggesting mid/upper 80s with isolated-to-scattered showers (though this could change as we get closer to the end of this week).

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to...
Jackson Co. woman charged with kidnapping
Her remains were discovered last month south of Duncan just off Highway 7.
Celebration of life for Margie Pickens happening Saturday

Latest News

Storms and below average temperatures expected all week | 5/22 PM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Showers & storms in the forecast most days this week, starting with today and tonight | 5/22 AM
Showers & storms in the forecast most days this week, starting with today and tonight | 5/22 AM
Storms are expected to arrive in Texoma early Monday evening.
Multiple rounds of storms in the forecast | 5/21 PM