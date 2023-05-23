Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! In the wake of the wave of showers and storms that moved through last night, a small minority of us here in Texoma are waking up to light showers (with anyone else seeing only some brief sprinkles and drizzle). Hit/miss showers and small storms will pop-up sporadically throughout the day, but most are expected to stay dry until later this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the low/mid 80s yet again, with upper 70s possible for those near I-40. Winds will be out of the southeast & east at 5-15 mph.

Our next round of scattered showers and storms will fire off the dryline in the Texas Panhandle later today, moving into our western counties in the late afternoon and early evening. The storms will move generally southeastward, bringing a majority of the rain to North Texas with only the northern extent of the precipitation affecting areas near the Red River in Southwest Oklahoma. Timing of the rain looks to last until the early morning hours on Wednesday, when the main body of storms will move down south out of our viewing area. This evening will feature another possibility for strong-to-severe weather with similar risks to yesterday, with large hail and damaging winds being the main concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Like this morning, some will be waking up to isolated showers across Texoma to start out the day on Wednesday. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up throughout the day, however not everyone will see rainfall. Keeping true with the pattern this week, more rain is expected to move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the east/southeast at 5-15 mph.

Daily rain chances are expected to stick around through the weekend, though not every day is expected to be a washout. Severe weather details get fuzzy and less-likely after Wednesday, but we can’t entirely rule them out as long as showers and storms will stay in the forecast. We will provide updates as more concrete data becomes available. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s until the start of next week, when we warm back up to average temperatures in the mid 80s. For those looking forward to Memorial Day next Monday, long-range forecasts are suggesting mid/upper 80s with isolated-to-scattered showers (though this could change as we get closer to the end of this week).

