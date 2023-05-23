Cache native takes home grand prize in 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets Mural Competition

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) -One Cache native took home a cash prize after competing head-to-head in a live mural competition for the 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets event in Cache.

Shailah Ramos won the grand prize of $1000 on Saturday, May 20, for her mural featuring a catfish and hummingbird to honor her pawpaw and great-grandmother.

While this was her first year competing, Ramos has been associated with the competition since 2022, when she served as one of the judges.

Ramos has been creating art for most of her life. Growing up in Cache, she says the town has a lot of untapped creativity and skill and hopes to help those artists in any way she can.

“Cache has so much to offer, more than just the school, and them bringing something in to revitalize the downtown area was much needed,” Ramos said. “I kind of want to be able to help all the artists out as they’re doing their own, so hopefully, the Chamber will have me back to kind of assist, grab a brush, and help when they’re down to the wire and things like that.”

She said being back in her hometown and participating in the event was a memorable experience due to the community’s support and giving her words of encouragement throughout the day as she painted.

