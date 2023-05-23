Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cache native takes home grand prize in 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets Mural Competition

By Cade Taylor
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) -One Cache native took home a cash prize after competing head-to-head in a live mural competition for the 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets event in Cache.

Shailah Ramos won the grand prize of $1000 on Saturday, May 20, for her mural featuring a catfish and hummingbird to honor her pawpaw and great-grandmother.

While this was her first year competing, Ramos has been associated with the competition since 2022, when she served as one of the judges.

Ramos has been creating art for most of her life. Growing up in Cache, she says the town has a lot of untapped creativity and skill and hopes to help those artists in any way she can.

“Cache has so much to offer, more than just the school, and them bringing something in to revitalize the downtown area was much needed,” Ramos said. “I kind of want to be able to help all the artists out as they’re doing their own, so hopefully, the Chamber will have me back to kind of assist, grab a brush, and help when they’re down to the wire and things like that.”

She said being back in her hometown and participating in the event was a memorable experience due to the community’s support and giving her words of encouragement throughout the day as she painted.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to...
Jackson Co. woman charged with kidnapping
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM

Latest News

Members of the Humane Society says it’s not only nice to give pets much-needed social skills,...
Stephens Co. Humane Society holds ‘Take Out Tuesday’ event for animals
Patterson Community Center.
What can working parents do to keep kids occupied during the summer?
Cache native takes home grand prize in 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets Mural Competition
Cache native takes home grand prize in 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets Mural Competition
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering free admission for military families throughout the...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering free admission for military families throughout the summer