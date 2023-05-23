Cyril postal worker receives award connected to Athena Brownfield case

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A rural postal carrier is been recognized for her role in finding Athena Brownfield’s sister in Cyril.

Maci Myers has been awarded the Postmaster General Hero Award.

While delivering mail in January, she noticed the 5-year-old girl wandering outside and quickly contacted authorities.

The Postal Service said that simple act ensured the safety of the girl as well as kicking off the search for Athena, whose body was found a week later.

Myers says she was grateful for the recognition, and that she was in the right place to help the girl how she could.

