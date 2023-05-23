Duncan City Council swearing-in new member

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan City Council is meeting later tonight and will discuss spending $40,000 to repair and purchase runway and taxi lighting at Halliburton Airfield.

They also plan on swearing in Gene Brown to serve as the Ward 4 council representative.

He’s taking over after the previous Ward 4 representative moved out of the area.

Brown was Duncan’s first black mayor and served on council before that.

