Duncan City Council swearing-in new member
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan City Council is meeting later tonight and will discuss spending $40,000 to repair and purchase runway and taxi lighting at Halliburton Airfield.
They also plan on swearing in Gene Brown to serve as the Ward 4 council representative.
He’s taking over after the previous Ward 4 representative moved out of the area.
Brown was Duncan’s first black mayor and served on council before that.
