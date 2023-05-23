FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Federal court documents have revealed more details into the death of a Native American woman found in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge last week.

According to those documents, Tevin Semien has been charged with First-Degree Premeditated Murder in connection to the case.

Authorities say after the body of a woman, whose identity has still not been confirmed by the FBI or U.S. Attorney’s office and only named at K.S.C. in the court documents, was found on May 17, her home was searched on May 19.

Inside that home, blood and evidence of a violent struggle was found and her car was missing.

On May 21, the victim’s car was found driving in Dallas, Texas. Authorities attempted to pull it over but the vehicle reportedly fled at a high rate of speed.

After crashing into a lake, Semien and a passenger, only named as “Individual 1,” fled on foot but were soon captured.

The documents say authorities questioned Semien who admitted to killing the victim by beating her with a brick. Semien allegedly told authorities that “individual 1″ was his girlfriend and relative of the victim and had asked him to kill her because she was mad at KSC.

Court docs do confirm the FBI knows the identity of KSC and Individual 1 but have not released any of that information to the public.

Semien is being held at Navarro County Jail according to those court documents.

