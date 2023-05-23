Expert Connections
Jackson County woman dies after Monday night crash

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Jarred Burk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Jackson County woman has died from her injuries after being involved in a collision with a wheat harvesting combine Monday night in the 2500 block of North Main at around 10:00 p.m.

66-year-old Jani Young was transported by EMS personnel to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. Police were notified of her passing early Tuesday morning.

Young was driving a 2006 Ford Focus when she exited Braums, onto North Main St. and crossed into the path of a south bound 2014 John Deere wheat harvesting combine.

Young was later extricated from her vehicle by Altus Fire and Rescue.

The 52-year-old man driving the combine suffered minor injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

