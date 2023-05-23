Rain chances are possible everyday in the seven day forecast | 5/23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, storms roll through the area with the potential to be strong to severe. The primary hazards will be 60 to 80 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. Storms could start in the area as soon as 6pm, but more likely will start around 8pm. The line of storms will move west to east and stay mostly south of the Red River, but an isolated storm or two could move north into Oklahoma. Storms will weaken into the nighttime hours and will be out of the area around 2am.

Wednesday morning will start the day with temperatures in the low 60s. Lingering rain will stick around the area into the early afternoon hours but will eventually clear out of the area. Late in the afternoon and evening conditions should mostly stay dry across Texoma. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Chances of rain will be back late Wednesday night, which will be mostly scattered across the area.

Thursday morning there will be more chances for showers in the morning, but skies will clear throughout the day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

To begin the weekend, rain will become more widespread on Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will reach the low 80s in the afternoon with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will continue the trend of staying in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain will be possible on both days as well, but specifics are less certain this far out from the weekend. We will keep you updated as we move closer to the weekend.

Temperatures will warm back up to the start next week getting back into the mid 80s, but rain will continue to stay in the forecast. Both days have a 20 percent chance of rain, but this will change as we move closer.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

