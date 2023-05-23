Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rain chances are possible everyday in the seven day forecast | 5/23 PM

Storms roll into Texoma late this evening.
By Alex Searl
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, storms roll through the area with the potential to be strong to severe. The primary hazards will be 60 to 80 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. Storms could start in the area as soon as 6pm, but more likely will start around 8pm. The line of storms will move west to east and stay mostly south of the Red River, but an isolated storm or two could move north into Oklahoma. Storms will weaken into the nighttime hours and will be out of the area around 2am.

Wednesday morning will start the day with temperatures in the low 60s. Lingering rain will stick around the area into the early afternoon hours but will eventually clear out of the area. Late in the afternoon and evening conditions should mostly stay dry across Texoma. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Chances of rain will be back late Wednesday night, which will be mostly scattered across the area.

Thursday morning there will be more chances for showers in the morning, but skies will clear throughout the day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s across the area. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

To begin the weekend, rain will become more widespread on Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will reach the low 80s in the afternoon with southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will continue the trend of staying in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain will be possible on both days as well, but specifics are less certain this far out from the weekend. We will keep you updated as we move closer to the weekend.

Temperatures will warm back up to the start next week getting back into the mid 80s, but rain will continue to stay in the forecast. Both days have a 20 percent chance of rain, but this will change as we move closer.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to...
Jackson Co. woman charged with kidnapping
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM

Latest News

Storms roll into Texoma late this evening.
Rain chances are possible everyday in the seven day forecast | 5/23 PM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Storms and below average temperatures expected all week | 5/22 PM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM