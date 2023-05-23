Stephens Co. Humane Society holds ‘Take Out Tuesday’ event for animals

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Humane Society is helping animals of all kinds get adopted and giving people a chance to see what it’s like to have a pet all at the same time.

They call it Take Out Tuesday.

The program took place today, where shelter pets were adopted for the day, to get out in the community.

Some went to the park, and some pets were taken to businesses to live the office life.

Members of the Humane Society says it’s not only nice to give pets much-needed social skills, but also get the pets out in the community to hopefully, find their forever home.

“He’s been with us 200 days, so when he gets a date for Take out Tuesday, he will get a little more exposure, and people will learn a little bit more about him,” Patti Whitaker said.

If you want to participate, call their office and they’ll give you a leash. The program starts at noon on Tuesday’s and goes until 3 p.m.

You do have to be at least 21-years-old, but they encourage people to bring their kids.

The dogs must also stay on a leash.

