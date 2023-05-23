Walters Superintendent given state award

Expert Connections
Jimmie Dedmon is finishing out his 27th year in education, and has served Walters as Superintendent for the last 17 years.(Walters Schools)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Superintendent of Walters Public Schools has been named this year’s District 15 Superintendent of the year.

Jimmie Dedmon is finishing out his 27th year in education, and has served Walters as Superintendent for the last 17 years.

The Oklahoma Association of Schools Administrators will recognize Dedmon during their Summer Leadership Conference in mid-June.

Dedmon responded to the announcement by saying he is “truly honored to receive this award” and the award is a “reflection of the wonderful students, staff, and community of Walters that help make our district the wonderful place it is.”

