Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

What can working parents do to keep kids occupied during the summer?

Patterson Community Center.
Patterson Community Center.(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While students are on summer break for the next three months; there’s no extended vacation for working parents.

As the cost of living rises and the waitlist for childcare facilities grows longer, options for working parents looking to keep their children occupied during summer are getting harder.

“I feel we have a lot of areas in children thats parents that can’t afford certain programs. So here at the Patterson Center, most of our programs are free, and it’s just to encourage them- their parents, to give them peace of mind to go somewhere just because the program is free, that doesn’t mean it’s not of quality,” said Yolanda Allen, the Patterson Center’s activity coordinator.

Allen says they’re able to give quality learning by not overwhelming their staff with an abundance of kids.

“We know how to limit ourselves when it comes to things like that, so it’ll be more manageable on the program siding. Sometimes we have to limit the participation,” said Allen.

But why are high-quality summer programs important?

“Kids need something outside of being at home. Somewhere safe where they can enjoy themselves, and socially interact. Get to know other kids, get to know other ethnicities. Just to learn in the summertime, to keep them active,” said Allen.

Allen said they hope to have their programs started up in the second week of June.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to...
Jackson Co. woman charged with kidnapping
The FBI has released a statement connected to a body which was found in the Wichita Mountains...
FBI asks public for help in identifying woman found dead in Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Jackson County woman dies after Monday night crash
Jimmie Dedmon is finishing out his 27th year in education, and has served Walters as...
Walters Superintendent given state award
2023 Armed Forces Day Parade
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM