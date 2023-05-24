Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 killed when home under construction collapses in storm

Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a...
Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a home under construction fell.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (AP) - Two people were killed and several others were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a home that was under construction collapsed as strong storms hit north of Houston in the Conroe area.

A home under construction in the Ladera Creek area fell sometime after 3 p.m., news outlets reported.

Two workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital, according to Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes. The conditions of the injured workers weren’t known.

Conroe Fire Chief Ken Kreger stopped short of saying that the collapse was caused by the storms, but said that his department got the call just after the storms passed.

The series of storms prompted warnings in the area of incoming tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Storm damage was also reported north of Conroe in Huntsville.

More than 18,000 customers were without power as of Tuesday evening in Montgomery County, where Conroe is located, as well as in neighboring Walker County, where Huntsville is located, according to Poweroutage.us.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
FBI agents were at a home in south Lawton on Friday searching inside and outside.
UPDATE: FBI says they “believe” the victim found in the Wildlife Refuge has been identified
Court documents say earlier this month, officers responded to a home off 13th and Oakhurst, to...
Jackson Co. woman charged with kidnapping
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Jackson County woman dies after Monday night crash

Latest News

PJR Repor 5/23
Lawton sees increase in average home asking price
Super Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
South Carolina Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, looks at the Senate gallery as the chamber...
South Carolina ready to renew abortion ban around 6 weeks of pregnancy after Senate vote