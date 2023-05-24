Altus man charged with lewd molestation

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is facing charges for two counts of lewd molestation of a minor under the age of 16.

Court documents say the victim told investigators Henry Flores used to touch their private parts and once even grabbed their hand and made them touch Flores inappropriately.

The victim says they were around 5 years old when this happened.

When interviewed, Flores, who is a registered sex offender, denied the allegations against him.

His bond is also set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.