Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus man charged with lewd molestation

Henry Flores is charged with two counts of Lewd Molestation of a person under 16.
Henry Flores is charged with two counts of Lewd Molestation of a person under 16.(Jackson Co Jail)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is facing charges for two counts of lewd molestation of a minor under the age of 16.

Court documents say the victim told investigators Henry Flores used to touch their private parts and once even grabbed their hand and made them touch Flores inappropriately.

The victim says they were around 5 years old when this happened.

When interviewed, Flores, who is a registered sex offender, denied the allegations against him.

His bond is also set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Jackson County woman dies after Monday night crash
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Isaiah Greene was arrested after running from police and allegedly throwing a gun out his car.
Man charged with fleeing from police, throwing gun from vehicle
The team is preparing for their second home game of the season.
580 Rollergirls preparing for second home game
The team is preparing for their second home game of the season.
580 Rollergirls preparing for second home game of the season
In 2022, the organization raised so much money for their area they were named Lodge of the Year.
Cache Masonic Lodge donates money to local volunteer fire departments