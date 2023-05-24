Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cache Masonic Lodge donates money to local volunteer fire departments

In 2022, the organization raised so much money for their area they were named Lodge of the Year.
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache Masonic Lodge 391 was honored this evening for its contributions to the community.

In 2022, the organization raised so much money for their area they were named Lodge of the Year.

With that award, the lodge was given $5,000 in award money to give towards any charity of their choosing.

They chose to split the money into two donations to the Indiahoma and Cache Volunteer Fire Departments.

Officials say the donations showcase the Masonic Lodge’s spirit.

“The great thing about today is Cache lodge is not the best lodge in our district, it was the best lodge in the state of Oklahoma for all small lodges. that was one of over 100 lodges, and the took home the trophy. and that’s something everyone should be proud of for their dedicated work in our communities,” Deputy District Grandmaster Jerry Armstrong said.

Lodge officials say their main mission is to give back to their communities.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Jackson County woman dies after Monday night crash
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

The team is preparing for their second home game of the season.
580 Rollergirls preparing for second home game
The team is preparing for their second home game of the season.
580 Rollergirls preparing for second home game of the season
Cache Masonic Lodge donates money to local volunteer fire departments
Cache native takes home grand prize in 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets Mural Competition
Cache native takes home grand prize in 3rd Annual Summer in the Streets Mural Competition