Cache Masonic Lodge donates money to local volunteer fire departments

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache Masonic Lodge 391 was honored this evening for its contributions to the community.

In 2022, the organization raised so much money for their area they were named Lodge of the Year.

With that award, the lodge was given $5,000 in award money to give towards any charity of their choosing.

They chose to split the money into two donations to the Indiahoma and Cache Volunteer Fire Departments.

Officials say the donations showcase the Masonic Lodge’s spirit.

“The great thing about today is Cache lodge is not the best lodge in our district, it was the best lodge in the state of Oklahoma for all small lodges. that was one of over 100 lodges, and the took home the trophy. and that’s something everyone should be proud of for their dedicated work in our communities,” Deputy District Grandmaster Jerry Armstrong said.

Lodge officials say their main mission is to give back to their communities.

