Duncan police’s ‘Cops n Bobbers’ scheduled for early June

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan announced their 7th annual Cops N Bobbers and it is happening next weekend.

City officials say the Duncan Police Department is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies, like Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Stephen’s County Sheriff’s Department and others for a day of families fun and fishing.

You can join the fun on June 3 from 8 a.m. until noon at Lake Humphreys.

No fishing permits or licenses are required..

There will also be prizes, food, and tons of police vehicles for kids to get a closer look at.

