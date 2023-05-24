Gradually warming temperatures with isolated & scattered rain chances into early next week | 5/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Last night’s wave of strong-to-severe storms has diminished, with even the bulk of the cloud coverage expected to slowly clear out throughout this Wednesday. A few light showers and a storm or two are possible through the evening, however most will remain dry. Expect partly cloudy and even mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Models are still pretty split on the overall rain forecast for tonight, in which two scenarios could happen once the sun goes down. This first: we end up not seeing much more than some isolated & sporadic showers and storms with most staying dry. The second, and what I believe will be most likely to happen, is another wave of showers and storms forming off a disturbance in the Texas Panhandle. Like the last couple of nights, the storms will enter our far western counties during the overnight hours, with tonight showing it moving in sometime after midnight. From there, isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will remain in Texoma through most of the morning tomorrow. Large hail and damaging winds will still be a concern with any storms that go strong-to-severe tonight, mainly regulated for far western counties.

Light hit/miss showers and a few storms throughout the rest of the day on Thursday with a drier afternoon in store for most in Texoma. Expect mostly/partly cloudy skies along with highs in the upper 70s & low 80s. Winds will continue out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Rain chances look to stick around each day, but decrease slightly in coverage as we head into the weekend. Each day until early next week, some people somewhere in Texoma will see a shower or storm, but most will miss out on precipitation. Nonetheless, keep a lookout if you see any rain clouds develop nearby this weekend. Friday will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Saturday and Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low/mid 80s.

Rain chances will stay on the isolated side for this Memorial Day, so hopefully most in Texoma will get lucky and stay dry when cooking out on the grill for the holiday (and the unofficial ceremonial start of Summer!). Temperature for next Monday and Tuesday look to rise into the mid 80s. Daily precipitation potential doesn’t look to be fading away entirely as we head into the start of the month of June.

