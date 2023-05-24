Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will track through our area tonight, with lingering rain and storm chances throughout the rest of the week | 5/24 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This evening and into the overnight hours, we will begin to see more showers and even the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in our western counties of Texoma. These showers and storms will then march eastward in a weakening fashion, becoming more isolated in nature. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the low 60s.

For the day on Thursday, there is an isolated chance of additional showers and thunderstorms across Texoma, primarily in the morning hours, as afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s with southeasterly winds between 5 to 15mph. Tomorrow evening, precipitation chances will linger under a partly to mostly cloudy sky as temperatures fall back into the low 60s across the area.

The threat for showers and storms will be present again on Friday and into this weekend, with afternoon highs in the low 80s all days. While most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds, some of us will see rain so make sure you have your umbrella handy should you encounter any precipitation.

Skies will begin to clear out some into the middle part of next week, but the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast.

Have a great rest of your day!

