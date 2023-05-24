Judge to be replaced in manslaughter trial of two former LPD officers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD police officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan.

The motion asked the court to disqualify Judge Christine Galbraith from overseeing the trial due to several factors, including the fact she worked in the District Attorney’s office when a decision was made to charge the pair in the shooting death of Quadry Sanders.

Judge Meadors ruled in favor of the defendants on Wednesday and reassigned the case to Special District Judge Susan Zwaan.

In the ruling, Meadors said he did not find that Galbraith “harbors any bias or prejudice in this case” but was persuaded that circumstances may “cause doubt regarding Judge Galbraith’s impartiality” and in such situations, the “law instructs that error, if any, should be in favor of disqualification.”

It is not clear when the next court date in the trial will now take place.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.