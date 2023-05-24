Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Judge to be replaced in manslaughter trial of two former LPD officers

Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD...
Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD police officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan.
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD police officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan.

The motion asked the court to disqualify Judge Christine Galbraith from overseeing the trial due to several factors, including the fact she worked in the District Attorney’s office when a decision was made to charge the pair in the shooting death of Quadry Sanders.

Judge Meadors ruled in favor of the defendants on Wednesday and reassigned the case to Special District Judge Susan Zwaan.

In the ruling, Meadors said he did not find that Galbraith “harbors any bias or prejudice in this case” but was persuaded that circumstances may “cause doubt regarding Judge Galbraith’s impartiality” and in such situations, the “law instructs that error, if any, should be in favor of disqualification.”

It is not clear when the next court date in the trial will now take place.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Jackson County woman dies after Monday night crash
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

No fishing permits or licenses are required..
Duncan police’s ‘Cops n Bobbers’ scheduled for early June
Lawton NAACP Chapter President responds to National NAACP state travel advisory to Florida
Lawton NAACP Chapter President responds to National NAACP state travel advisory to Florida
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will track through our area tonight, with...
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will track through our area tonight, with lingering rain and storm chances throughout the rest of the week | 5/24 PM
Henry Flores is charged with two counts of Lewd Molestation of a person under 16.
Altus man charged with lewd molestation