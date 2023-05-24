Lawton sees increase in average home asking price

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The average asking price for a home in Lawton has risen nearly $1,200 dollars since the week of May 15th.

According to Park Jones Realtors, out of all the 265 homes currently listed for sale in Lawton, they have an average asking price of more than $252,600.

That’s still a big jump from the 12-month average of nearly $178,700, while the yearly average sold price is over $176,000. This means sellers are receiving almost 99% of the original asking price.

According to bankrate.com, the national average APR for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.03% up from 2 weeks prior, when the average was 6.89%.

