Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man charged with fleeing from police, throwing gun from vehicle

Isaiah Greene was arrested after running from police and allegedly throwing a gun out his car.
Isaiah Greene was arrested after running from police and allegedly throwing a gun out his car.(Jackson Co Jail)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the Jackson County Jail after running from police and throwing a gun out the window after stopping.

Court documents say police attempted to pull Isaiah Greene over after he was following too closely to the car in front of him last Thursday.

Police say they activated their lights, but Greene kept driving, eventually reportedly running someone off the road until he crashed into a field.

That’s when, police say, he threw something out of the window which turned out to be a firearm.

He was eventually arrested after being tased.

Greene is facing charges for running from police, driving while under the influence, and having a firearm after a former felony conviction.

His bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Jackson County woman dies after Monday night crash
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Another round of showers and storms to arrive from the west by this evening | 5/23 AM
Cache is searching for a new track and field coach just weeks after their girls team won the 4A...
Cache coach steps down from position
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says

Latest News

Henry Flores is charged with two counts of Lewd Molestation of a person under 16.
Altus man charged with lewd molestation
The team is preparing for their second home game of the season.
580 Rollergirls preparing for second home game
The team is preparing for their second home game of the season.
580 Rollergirls preparing for second home game of the season
In 2022, the organization raised so much money for their area they were named Lodge of the Year.
Cache Masonic Lodge donates money to local volunteer fire departments