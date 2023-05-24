Man charged with fleeing from police, throwing gun from vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the Jackson County Jail after running from police and throwing a gun out the window after stopping.

Court documents say police attempted to pull Isaiah Greene over after he was following too closely to the car in front of him last Thursday.

Police say they activated their lights, but Greene kept driving, eventually reportedly running someone off the road until he crashed into a field.

That’s when, police say, he threw something out of the window which turned out to be a firearm.

He was eventually arrested after being tased.

Greene is facing charges for running from police, driving while under the influence, and having a firearm after a former felony conviction.

His bond is set at $100,000.

