“All About Understanding” hosting an End of School Bash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Saturday the organization “All About Understanding” will be hosting its annual End of School Party, allowing students to blow off steam as they enter summer break.

The celebration will feature giveaways, games, food, live music, and student performances.

A backpack giveaway will be available to students while supplies last.

The event is free to the public and will start at 1:00 p.m. this Saturday, at Cache Road Square Shopping Center.

