Pet of The Week

Fort Sill inducts a new member to the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club

The club honoring military leadership welcomed a new member this Thursday.
New and old members of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club filled Snow Hall at Fort Sill Thursday to welcome a new inductee.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New and old members of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club filled Snow Hall at Fort Sill Thursday to welcome a new inductee.

Staff Sergeant Sierra Evans was honored by the award, and welcomed into the prestigious club in a special ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, Evans said, “Being inducted today means to me that I’ve taken the necessary steps to be the leader I need to be. To be inducted into this club, to have the ability to work among a group of non-commissioned officers. I get the opportunity to grow and train the world’s most elite fighting force”.

The club honors Sergeant Audie Murphy who is regarded as one of the most respected and decorated combat soldiers in America.

