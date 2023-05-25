Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Gabby Petito’s parents get ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to her death.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A letter Brian Laundrie’s mother supposedly wrote to her son is now at the center of a civil case in Florida.

On Wednesday, attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County courtroom over whether the letter is relevant in Gabby Petito’s parents’ lawsuit against the Laundries.

Petito’s parents have a copy of the letter.

The letter reportedly references to getting a shovel and burying a body, and the envelope it was in said, “burn after reading.”

The letter is undated but was recovered from Brian Laundrie’s backpack when his remains were found back in October 2021.

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to Gabby Petito’s death.

They said the Laundries refused to return calls or texts while she was missing.

The Laundries have argued in court filings they had no duty to the Petitos.

Brian Laundrie confessed in a notebook that he was responsible for Gabby Petitos death before he took his own life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tevin Semien is being held in the Navarro County Jail, accused of murdering a Lawton resident...
FED COURT DOCS: One person charged with murder after victim found inside Wildlife Refuge
Isaiah Greene was arrested after running from police and allegedly throwing a gun out his car.
Man charged with fleeing from police, throwing gun from vehicle
Henry Flores is charged with two counts of Lewd Molestation of a person under 16.
Altus man charged with lewd molestation
The front of City Hall.
City employee resigns, says City moved her to new department after racial bias complaint
Judge Scott Meadors has ruled on a motion made by defense lawyers in the case of former LPD...
Judge to be replaced in manslaughter trial of two former LPD officers

Latest News

The sole survivor of a suspected serial killer talks about what happened.
Sole survivor of suspected serial killer seeks justice
pills
Medwatch: New 24/7 Pharmacy at CCMH
The sole survivor of a suspected serial killer talks about what happened.
Sole survivor of suspected serial killer seeks justice
Medwatch: New 24/7 Pharmacy at CCMH
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Col. CQ Brown, Jr., pilots an aircraft at Nellis...
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts