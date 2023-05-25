Man pleads guilty to 2021 deadly crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man charged in connection to a deadly crash from 2021 has been sentenced.

According to court documents, Nevin Whitis pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Johnathan Flores.

He was sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections, and he must serve 85% of that before he can be eligible for parole.

In July of 2021, Whitis reportedly drove into Flores’ car as it was stopped at at a red light. The force of the crash reportedly sent Flores’ car into the intersection, where it was hit by another vehicle.

Whitis, who crashed into a light pole, was said to be intoxicated at the scene.

