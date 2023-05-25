Medwatch: New 24/7 Pharmacy at CCMH

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Comanche County Memorial has always tried to find ways to enhance our communities’ medical experience, and one of the latest includes the upcoming release of the new 24/7 pharmacy.

CCMH has two pharmacies : The Great Plains pharmacy near Tomlinson Medical Center or TMC, and a 24/7 retail pharmacy that serves inpatients and employees.

But with the upcoming release of the 24/7 pharmacy located in the ER, the pharmacy will now serve all community members even if they aren’t checked in as a patient.

“It doesn’t matter if you get out of the hospital in ALTUS, because you can drive here to get your medication. Because theres nowhere in Altus to get your medications in the middle of the night. think about if you get out the ER with your baby and they need an antibiotic, you know youre either going to drive to OKC to find a 24 hour pharmacy or you can just come here,” said the director of pharmacy, Cheryl Hale.

In fact, there’s no place within 90 miles that offers a 24/7 pharmacy service. Hale explained with this upgrade people will be able to use it just like a Walgreens.

All you need is your ID and Your prescription given by your provider. Benefits of having a 24/7 pharmacy include : more access to life-saving medication, less stress and for late night pickups, and the ability to serve more people.

In fact, the new pharmacy increases access to medication by 5x.

“We’re family driven. community driven. so we’re going to go that extra step to help you get your medications and take care of you quickly. we’re answering the phone, those kinds of things. & just being available when other pharmacies are cutting back their hours or eliminating services completely, we’re going to be expanding services here,” said Cheryl.

Also outside of the pharmacy is a “consumer drug take-back” box where people can drop off unused or expired medication including pet meds, over the counter medications, and certain schedule 11-V controlled substances.

Hale explained the new pharmacy is expected to release this summer in mid June or the first of July.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.