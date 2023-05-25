Naturalization Ceremony grants citizenship at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday, 22 foreign trainees took the oath of Allegiance after weeks of basic training to finally become a United States Citizen.

As some struggle to gain U.S. citizenship, these foreign trainees went above and beyond for their future nation and are now citizens and soldiers after completing nine weeks of basic training at Fort Sill.

This year the brigade has processed 64 trainees for immigration from start to finish.

