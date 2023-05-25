Rain and storms continue across Texoma, with additional chances over the next seven days | 5/25 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen showers and thunderstorms across much of our viewing area today, with isolated heavy amounts reported. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the mid to upper 70s as we sit under overcast skies. For tonight, there is a slight chance for additional showers and thunderstorms with overnight lows in the low 60s.

For Friday, there is another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures climb into the low 80s for afternoon highs with southeasterly winds between 5 to 15mph. Low temperatures will dip into the low 60s Friday night into Saturday morning.

Taking a look at your Memorial Day forecast, Saturday is looking to be the driest day of the holiday weekend, with only a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see rain as this is a very isolated chance, but look for temperatures in the low 80s. Rain and storm chances increase slightly for Sunday and again into Monday, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s for both days.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast heading into the middle part of next week as temperatures climb into the mid 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will accompany these rain chances, so do not expect a washout!

Have a great evening!

