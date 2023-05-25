Sporadic showers and storms will pop-up throughout the day, drier and clearer weather this evening with more rain early tomorrow morning | 5/25 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to push eastward across Texoma this morning, but we are already seeing some gradual dissipation among them. The rain won’t totally go away, as the rest of this morning and most of this afternoon will feature isolated showers and storms popping-up occasionally across Southwest Oklahoma. Not everyone will see rain, but keep that umbrella handy if you see any darker rainclouds develop in the skies later today. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

We will see clearer skies with some small clouds as we near sunset and the evening hours. We will be dry for the first half of the night, but that will change once another wave of showers and storms approaches the western border of our viewing area during the early morning hours on Friday. No strong or severe weather is expected. Isolated rain is expected to be present by sunrise tomorrow. Lows will fall down once again to the low/mid 60s with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Rain will stay isolated throughout the day on Friday though most are expected to stay dry as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs tomorrow will top out in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Cloud coverage will alternate between mostly cloudy and partly sunny this weekend as some drier air will intrude into the Southern Plains, keeping the majority of our Texoma counties rain-free on Saturday and Sunday (though some light hit/miss showers are still in the forecast each day). Both days this weekend will witness slightly warmer temperatures in the low/mid 80s.

For Memorial Day, we will continue to experience mostly cloudy skies with chances for isolated showers and storms. Thankfully, the forecast indicates that most will be dry all day for the unofficial start of the summer season, but check that radar just in case to make sure that you don’t get rained-on at your cookout. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with high temperatures that afternoon topping out in the mid 80s.

Less cloud coverage will hang out in the skies over Texoma as we near the middle of next week. Temperatures will rise to average for this time of year in the mid/upper 80s for the end of the month of May & the start of June. Rain isn’t expected to deteriorate entirely from the forecast with isolated showers and storms still possible at that time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.